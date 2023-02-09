The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $52.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.19.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

