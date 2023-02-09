The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on April 6th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 159.80 ($1.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.10. The stock has a market cap of £57.74 million and a PE ratio of 613.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.70).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

