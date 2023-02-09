The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on April 6th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Alumasc Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 159.80 ($1.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.10. The stock has a market cap of £57.74 million and a PE ratio of 613.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.70).
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
Read More
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.