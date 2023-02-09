Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.55 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 1,210,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,040. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

