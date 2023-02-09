Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after buying an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

