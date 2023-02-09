Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.00 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 763,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,343. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 382.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 248,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

