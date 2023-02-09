Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.11 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

