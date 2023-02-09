Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 852.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $3,649,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

