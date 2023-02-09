Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Market Perform

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.