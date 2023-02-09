Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 6.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Valmont Industries worth $38,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 334,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.27. 31,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.67 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

