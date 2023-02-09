Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

