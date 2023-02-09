Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
