TD Securities Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.17. 491,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.30. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.