TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

