TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

