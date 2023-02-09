TD Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 108.3% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

