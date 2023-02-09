TD Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $372,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

