TD Capital Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $366.83 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

