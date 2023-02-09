TD Capital Management LLC Buys 816 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $5,796,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

