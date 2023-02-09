Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $46.23. Tapestry shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 628,099 shares.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

