Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $12.62 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average of $287.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

