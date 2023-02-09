Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 52,854 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 617,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $21,378,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 708,305 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $16,581,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

