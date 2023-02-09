SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $287.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.