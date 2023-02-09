SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

