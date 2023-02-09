SVB Leerink Weighs in on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ RAPT opened at $27.02 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $473,602 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the period.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
