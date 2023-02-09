SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

