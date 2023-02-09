Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.98 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.