SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,312,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 757,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading

