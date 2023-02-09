Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.86.

SLF stock traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.50. 775,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,572. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$52.97 and a 52 week high of C$71.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

