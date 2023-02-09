Suku Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00432628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,279.51 or 0.28658037 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00447246 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

