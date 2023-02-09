Substratum Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $324,562.62 and approximately $134.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00226175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096741 USD and is up 14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

