Strike (STRK) Price Tops $15.14 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $54.13 million and $59.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $15.14 or 0.00066712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.37 or 0.29423170 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00432878 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,573,859 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

