StockNews.com Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.
AudioCodes Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $28.76.
AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
