StockNews.com Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

