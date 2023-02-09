StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

