StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.95.
About Almaden Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.