Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$77.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.40 million.

