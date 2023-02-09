Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) to “Buy”

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of BNEFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

