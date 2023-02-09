STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$8.10 EPS.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.85. 506,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,962.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

