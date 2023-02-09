Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.70

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.70 and traded as high as C$49.36. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$48.67, with a volume of 103,626 shares.

SJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

