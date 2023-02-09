Status (SNT) One Day Volume Tops $10.99 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $116.86 million and $10.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00052046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00226016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03041908 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,490,817.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

