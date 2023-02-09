Stargate Finance Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $116.79 million and approximately $110.25 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

