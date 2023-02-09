SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-124.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.68 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.67.

SPSC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 92,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,742 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,481. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

