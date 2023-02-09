Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.