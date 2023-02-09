Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.45. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 862,492 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 1,556.12%.
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.
