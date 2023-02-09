Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.45. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 862,492 shares changing hands.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 1,556.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

