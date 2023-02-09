S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $122,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.18. The company had a trading volume of 445,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

