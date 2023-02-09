Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.10 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
