Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.10 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

