South Dakota Investment Council Has $757,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EQT were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Trading Down 2.8 %

About EQT

NYSE:EQT opened at $29.81 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.