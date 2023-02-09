South Dakota Investment Council Buys 2,950 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in onsemi were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi Stock Performance

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $86.15.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.