SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,503,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 13,308,467 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,226.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,526 shares of company stock valued at $965,508 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

