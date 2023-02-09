Sonos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,639 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 3,565,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sonos by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,452,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.