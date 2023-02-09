Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 292,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

