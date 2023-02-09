Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 286,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.